Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.50

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LON:SLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 446058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

