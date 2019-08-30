Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,532,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 198,207.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,532,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532,141 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

