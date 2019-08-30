Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $234.25. 1,544,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.72 and its 200-day moving average is $245.94. The company has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,720. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

