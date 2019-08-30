Synovus Financial Corp Has $34.59 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. 79,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,345. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.