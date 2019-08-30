Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 461 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,793,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,549,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,152,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $217.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,689. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

