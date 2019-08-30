Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,554,000 after purchasing an additional 132,226 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,154,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,321,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,206,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,071,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,471. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

