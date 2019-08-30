Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

LLY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.02. 78,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $103.65 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.49.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

