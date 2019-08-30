Synovus Financial Corp Sells 16,659 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after buying an additional 79,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Argus upped their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,215. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

