Synthetix Collateral Token Price Tops $0.0492 (SNX)

Synthetix Collateral Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Synthetix Collateral Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Liquid and Tidex. Synthetix Collateral Token has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $23,319.00 worth of Synthetix Collateral Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix Collateral Token has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01347059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021086 BTC.

About Synthetix Collateral Token

Synthetix Collateral Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The official website for Synthetix Collateral Token is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix Collateral Token’s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Synthetix Collateral Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Collateral Token is /r/havven.

Synthetix Collateral Token Token Trading

Synthetix Collateral Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Collateral Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix Collateral Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix Collateral Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

