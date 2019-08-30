T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 6.8%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares were up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.42, approximately 23,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,930,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.94% and a negative net margin of 722.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 722,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 82,605 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

