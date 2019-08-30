Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 181.50 ($2.37), approximately 3,027 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

About Tandem Group (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

