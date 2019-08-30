Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 347.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840,023 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.70% of Tapestry worth $156,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 146,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,736. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

