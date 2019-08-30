TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TCG BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

