TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,553.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 61% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $272,289.00 and approximately $14,553.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

