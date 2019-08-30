TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.78

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $8.73. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 29,700 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.35.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

