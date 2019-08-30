TenX Market Cap Reaches $12.15 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). TenX has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and $331,411.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TenX has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00232565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.01342044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021605 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,043,521 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Coinrail, Upbit, HitBTC, Bithumb, COSS, Liqui, Huobi, Cobinhood, OKEx, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, BigONE, Bit-Z, Neraex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

