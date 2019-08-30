Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.71

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 185044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGZ. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.96 million and a P/E ratio of -42.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

