Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.73. 101,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,471. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

