Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 101,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

