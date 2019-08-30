Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,856 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $201,843.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,482.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

PAYX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

