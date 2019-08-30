Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Micron Technology makes up 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,899. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,983,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,824. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

