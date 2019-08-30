Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after buying an additional 3,033,957 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $7,221,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,895,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,203,000 after purchasing an additional 534,426 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 361.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 105,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 1,975,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.