Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BankUnited by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 583,302 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,119,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 80,269 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,407,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

