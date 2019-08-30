Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,323 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,976,000 after buying an additional 107,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after buying an additional 107,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,394,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 739,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,588. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

