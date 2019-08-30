Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 16,318 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $67.01. 195,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,483. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cascend Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

