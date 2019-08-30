Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Black Hills makes up about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Black Hills by 67.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 51,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Black Hills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $996,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $2,807,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Black Hills by 29.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 203,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,911. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $421,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,109.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,098 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

