Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Alliant Energy accounts for 1.1% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,911,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,399. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.00.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.