The Abyss Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Million (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. The Abyss has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, CoinExchange and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Abyss alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.76 or 0.04887523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.