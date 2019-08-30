The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Trading Down 6.9%

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99), approximately 2,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.11 ($1.06).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.29. The company has a market cap of $78.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32.

The Income & Growth VCT Company Profile (LON:IGV)

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with an attractive return by maximizing the stream of tax-free dividend distributions from the income and capital gains generated by a diverse and carefully selected portfolio of investments.

