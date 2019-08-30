The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

MDCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $72.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday.

Get The Medicines alerts:

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Medicines by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.