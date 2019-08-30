The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $61.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.40.

NASDAQ MDCO opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The Medicines has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $43.73.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Medicines by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,438,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,297,000 after acquiring an additional 460,064 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in The Medicines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,290,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,869,000 after acquiring an additional 685,762 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in The Medicines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,867,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in The Medicines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,700,000 after acquiring an additional 520,728 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in The Medicines by 42.9% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

