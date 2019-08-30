Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 369.67% and a negative return on equity of 2,631.15%. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 31,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

