TheStreet Downgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of MGPI opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other news, insider Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 360.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

