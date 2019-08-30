ThoreNext Price Hits $7.68 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 134.3% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $166.28 million and $153,062.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for about $7.68 or 0.00080023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01347059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021086 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

