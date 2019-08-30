ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.17

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $11.24. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 4,211,762 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.96 ($18.56).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.17.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

