TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,737,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,820,000. Array Biopharma makes up approximately 5.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

NASDAQ:ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. Array Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

In other Array Biopharma news, insider Victor Sandor sold 36,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $996,575.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,974.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

