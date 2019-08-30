TIG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,352,382 Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,352,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,237,000. Zayo Group makes up approximately 5.9% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned 1.85% of Zayo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $451,170.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $375,855.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $21,476,964.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $47,051,887. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZAYO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 223,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

