TIG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,925 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of II-VI worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IIVI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 47,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,966. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

