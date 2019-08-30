TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 11.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 8.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 65,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKS remained flat at $$6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.03. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.05 million. Barnes & Noble had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Barnes & Noble’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKS shares. Craig Hallum cut Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Gabelli cut Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.71 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

