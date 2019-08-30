TIG Advisors LLC Sells 1,072,948 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,072,948 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 1.1% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $27,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,535 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,483. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

