TigerCash (TCH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.18 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $309,445.00 and approximately $23.18 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.45 or 0.02181841 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,460,613 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.