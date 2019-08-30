TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $964,125,000 after buying an additional 428,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,682 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,587,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $669,759,000 after buying an additional 638,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,285,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $600,516,000 after buying an additional 67,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $55.21. 120,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

