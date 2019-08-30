TokenStars (TEAM) Price Hits $0.12

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. TokenStars has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One TokenStars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TokenStars Profile

TokenStars (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TokenStars’ official website is tokenstars.com/team. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

