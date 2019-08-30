Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 5,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$436,559.66.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,189.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,237.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,765.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,028.51.

On Friday, August 16th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,242.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,354.82.

On Thursday, July 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 17,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,633.50.

On Friday, June 28th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,723.61.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,424.86.

On Monday, June 24th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,451.50.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.18. 30,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,750. The firm has a market cap of $277.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

