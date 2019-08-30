Traceability Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,728.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $15,728.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00061122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00322972 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007451 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,203,389 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

