Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $164.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.03 million and the highest is $165.80 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $118.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $655.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.72 million to $661.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $844.54 million, with estimates ranging from $818.11 million to $865.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $174,886.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $2,030,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,995,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,472 shares of company stock valued at $135,933,493 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.49. 656,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.46. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.72.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

