Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransEnterix were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in TransEnterix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TransEnterix by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TransEnterix by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransEnterix by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TransEnterix by 3,781.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares during the period.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research cut TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.62.

Shares of TRXC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,636. TransEnterix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC).

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.