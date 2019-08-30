Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 191,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,617. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

