Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Comcast by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,070,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 526,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,832. The firm has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

