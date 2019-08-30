Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 92,755 Shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares (BMV:SGOL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares (BMV:SGOL) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,755 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

BMV SGOL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.86. ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $2,200.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.83.

